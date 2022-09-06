Justin Bieber Cancels World Tour To Focus On Mental Health

Justin Bieber - Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Justin Bieber has canceled the remaining dates on his Justice World Tour to focus on making his mental health a priority. Bieber revealed that he is battling partial paralysis caused by Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome.

“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed,” Bieber wrote in a statement uploaded to his Instagram Stories. “After resting and consulting with my doctors, family, and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me.”

He continued, “This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being.”

The tour was originally planned to go ahead in 2021 but was forced to be postponed to 2022 due to varying COVID-19 restrictions in different states and countries. The dates kicked off in San Diego, CA, on February 18, 2022.

Ahead of Bieber hitting the road, the pop megastar confirmed that $1 from each ticket purchased would be donated to the Bieber Foundation. The organization is committed to supporting causes that embody justice in action.

The Justice world tour was in support of Bieber’s sixth studio album and eighth record–including remix albums Never Say Never: The Remixes and Believe Acoustic–to debut at No.1 on the Billboard 200. Upon the record’s release in March 2021, the star made history as the first male solo artist to debut at #1 on both the Billboard 200 album chart and Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with his certified-platinum smash hit “Peaches.”

With over 75 billion career streams and over 70 million albums sold worldwide, Bieber continues to reign as one of the biggest artists in the world.

