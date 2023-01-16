Kali Uchis Teases New Single ‘I Wish You Roses’

Kali Uchis - Photo: Steve Jennings/WireImage

Kali Uchis has announced that she will be releasing a new single called “I Wish You Roses.” Uchis made the announcement on social media yesterday (January 16). Uchis has yet to confirm a release date, but the accompanying pre-save link says that the song is “coming soon.”

The promotional video features Uchis holding a Jello-like cake with a white rose in the middle of it. Uchis shakes the treat until it falls apart and Uchis removes the rose from its center.

Earlier this month, Uchis shared a live performance video for her song “Melting.” Originally released on her highly lauded 2015 debut project, Por Vida, the track has been rediscovered in recent weeks and added to several top Spotify playlists, surpassing 115 million streams on Spotify, and garnering more than three billion views on TikTok.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uchis’ project, Por Vida, released independently with no promotion, marked a major breakthrough in her career, garnering praise from Pitchfork, Remezcla, Billboard, and more.

Last year, Uchis won three Billboard Latin Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, and an American Music Award. In 2021, Uchis took home her first Billboard Latin Music Award for her critically acclaimed Spanish language album, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞, that spawned the runaway, chart-topping hit, “telepatía,” which has been streamed more than two billion times to date and is the Billboard Hot 100’s longest running Spanish song by a solo act this decade with a 23-week streak.