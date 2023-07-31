Karol G Announces ‘Mañana Será Bonita (Bichota Season)’

Karol G - Photo: Debra L Rothenberg/WireImage

Karol G took to social media to announce that her forthcoming album Mañana Será Bonita (Bichota Season) will be released on August 11.

The album will follow the February release of Mañana Será Bonita, which made history as the first LP from a solo Spanish-language female artist to reach No.1 on the Billboard 200. Check out Karol’s teaser here.

Karol G fans have been clued into new music for a few weeks, when Karol G shared new single and video “S91.” In the accompanying clip, she faces off against wild animals and driving opponents. The Pedro Artola-directed video finds G going up against a pack of wolves and people chasing her through the desert. In another shot, she roars down the highway, challenging a male driver, before floating in a body of water being circled by animated sharks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The track was inspired by the Psalm 91 Bible verse and was produced by Ovy on the Drums. The Colombian singer delivers messages about overcoming adversity in the lyrics, which soar strongly over elements of trap and EDM.

Sharing a clip of her mother reacting to the video on TikTok, G explained: “This video is special for many reasons. One, there is no more beautiful feeling for me than knowing that my family is proud of me and that my music can cause them reactions like that.

“Two, my mom took us to school and taught us to pray Psalm 91 after leaving home every day in the morning because she said they were sacred words of protection, and three, I am grateful to God and to life for giving me a family that supports me, that has believed in me from the very beginning, and that is still with me today, celebrating together so many beautiful things that happen to us.”

Buy or stream “S91.”