Karol G Races Through The Desert In Video For ‘S91’

Karol G has shared the ambitious new video for her latest single, “S91,” in which she faces off against wild animals and driving opponents.

The track was inspired by the Psalm 91 Bible verse and was produced by Ovy on the Drums. The Colombian singer delivers messages about overcoming adversity in the lyrics, which soar strongly over elements of trap and EDM.

The accompanying video, which was directed by Pedro Artola, finds G going up against a pack of wolves and people chasing her through the desert. In another shot, she roars down the highway, challenging a male driver, before floating in a body of water being circled by animated sharks.

Sharing a clip of her mother reacting to the video on TikTok, G explained: “This video is special for many reasons. One, there is no more beautiful feeling for me than knowing that my family is proud of me and that my music can cause them reactions like that.

“Two, my mom took us to school and taught us to pray Psalm 91 after leaving home every day in the morning because she said they were sacred words of protection, and three, I am grateful to God and to life for giving me a family that supports me, that has believed in me from the very beginning, and that is still with me today, celebrating together so many beautiful things that happen to us.”

At the end of the video, G teased via a title screen: “Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season) coming soon.”

Earlier this month, the star broke a Today Show record as more than 15,000 fans gathered in New York to see her perform. She was participating in the Citi Concert Series and sang a number of songs from Mañana Será Bonito, including “Mientras Me Curo Del Cora,” “Tus Gafitas,” and her Shakira collaboration “TQG.”

