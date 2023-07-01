Karol G Breaks Attendance Record At ‘Today Show’ Performance

Karol G broke a record on the Today Show, as over 15,000 fans in New York City eagerly attended the Colombian star’s performance.

Karol G performed on the show as part of the summer Citi Concert Series. She sang a ton of songs from Mañana Será Bonito including “Mientras Me Curo Del Cora,” “Tus Gafitas,” and her Shakira collaboration “TQG.” Check out a clip from the performance below.

Karol G tells fans they are her ‘dream come true’

During her interview on the show, she revealed how she almost quit the music industry for good before giving it another shot. “I was like, ok I’m done. This industry is so hard and it takes a lot of your soul so I stopped doing it,” she said.

It’s been an exciting time for Karol G fans worldwide. Last month, she shared the official video for “WATATI (ft. Aldo Ranks),” the electric new single from the star-studded Barbie The Album.

The high-energy anthem also arrived with a visual directed by Mike Ho (Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie), starring Karol herself as she enters the actual World of Barbie. The official video was shot on-site at the World of Barbie in LA.

It was also recently announced that due to overwhelming demand, Karol G is expanding her “Mañana Será Bonito” stadium tour with six additional shows across the U.S. This extension comes following incredible demand for tickets in the first six markets, including Los Angeles, New York City, and Miami, where second shows have been added.

Karol G’s now 15-stop stadium run includes performances in San Francisco’s Levi’s Stadium, San Antonio’s Alamodome, Chicago’s Soldier Field, Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium, Orlando’s Camping World Stadium, and Boston’s Gillette Stadium. The news comes after Karol G recently became the first female artist to sell out three back-to-back shows at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in Puerto Rico, giving audiences insight into what is to come with this upcoming run.

