Karol G Shares Video For ‘Barbie Soundtrack’ Song ‘Watati’

Karol G has shared the official video for “WATATI (ft. Aldo Ranks),” the electric new single from the star-studded Barbie The Album.

The high-energy anthem is now complemented by a visual directed by Mike Ho (Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie), starring Karol herself as she enters the actual World of Barbie. The official video was shot on-site at the World of Barbie in LA.

KAROL G - WATATI (feat. Aldo Ranks) (From Barbie The Album) [Official Music Video]

It was also recently announced that due to overwhelming demand, Karol G is expanding her “Mañana Será Bonito” stadium tour with six additional shows across the U.S. This extension comes following incredible demand for tickets in the first six markets, including Los Angeles, New York City, and Miami, where second shows have been added.

Karol G’s now 15-stop stadium run includes performances in San Francisco’s Levi’s Stadium, San Antonio’s Alamodome, Chicago’s Soldier Field, Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium, Orlando’s Camping World Stadium, and Boston’s Gillette Stadium. The news comes after Karol G recently became the first female artist to sell out three back-to-back shows at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in Puerto Rico, giving audiences insight into what is to come with this upcoming run.

In May, Karol stopped by NPR’s “Tiny Desk” to offer up a stunning performance. The singer performed “CAROLINA,” “GUCCI LOS PAÑOS,” “PERO TÚ,” and “MERCURIO.” Watch the entire session below.

Says NPR’s Anamaria Sayre of the performance: “Arriving at the Tiny Desk not long after becoming the first female artist to have a Spanish-language album top the Billboard 200 chart, Colombian singer Karol G shined brighter than ever. With an all-female crew backing her, the proud energia femenina and the prowess of a band dominated exclusively by women is undeniably brilliant here.

Earlier this year, Karol won eight out of eight Latin AMA awards she was nominated for, including Artist of the Year and Tour of the Year for last year’s $trip Love shows. $trip Love currently holds the record for the highest-grossing U.S. tour by a Latin woman in history, with Billboard Boxscore reporting it grossed $69.9 million across 33 shows in North America.

