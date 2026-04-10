KATSEYE Drop New Single ‘Pinky Up’ Ahead of Coachella Debut

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

KATSEYE are about to take the Coachella stage for the first time, but ahead of their performance, the group has shared a new single and video: “Pinky Up.”

Over a hyperpop beat, the girls confidently sing about livin’ it up—with the kind of kooky lyrics we’ve heard before on tracks like “Gnarly.” “Go hard like we’re robbin’ the Louvre,” Daniela sings, while Megan quotes Socrates: “The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing.” The new song was written by Jutin Tranter and produced by HYBE founder “hitman” bang, dwilly, and FRANTS.

The video, directed by Bardia Zeinali and produced by Roisín Moloney, shows off the track’s choreography in a parking lot, a waiting room, and other makeshift clubs. “Pinky Up” made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU and on the Paramount Times Square billboards. Notably, member Manon is missing from the visuals, after a recently-announced hiatus to “focus on her health and well-being.”

Model Vivian Wilson makes a cameo in the middle of the video, and told Teen Vogue it was “the role of a lifetime.” While filming conditions were cold, she argues that “we simply looked too hot for hypothermia.”

KATSEYE will be performing at Coachella on Friday, April 10th, and Friday, April 17th. In addition to the Indio festival, the group will headline the 2026 Head In The Clouds and Hinterland Music festivals and perform at NYC’s Governors Ball.

KATSEYE (캣츠아이) "PINKY UP" Official MV

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In a recent cover story for Nylon, the girls spoke about how they’re processing their rapid rise to fame. “You cannot do this if you’re not deeply passionate about it and if you don’t deeply love it,” member Lara shared. “There is so much hardship, but also so many beautiful and exciting moments.”

Listen to KATSEYE’s “Pinky Up” here.