Kendrick Lamar And Beyoncé Lead Music Nominations For 2023 NAACP Image Awards

Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé are the top music nominees for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards, with five nods each. Chris Brown and Tems each earned four nods, followed by Drake with three.

Beyoncé and Lamar are both nominated for outstanding album, for Renaissance and Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, respectively. The other three album of the year nominees are Ari Lennox’s age/sex/location, Brown’s Breezy (Deluxe), and PJ Morton’s Watch the Sun.

Mary J. Blige received two nominations, including one for entertainer of the year. Notably, all five of the nominees in that marquee category are women. Blige is competing in that category with Angela Bassett, Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis, and Zendaya.

Adam Blackstone, who won a Primetime Emmy last year as music director of the Super Bowl halftime show, is nominated for outstanding new artist and outstanding jazz album – vocal for Legacy. The other nominees for outstanding new artist are Armani White, Coco Jones, Fivio Foreign, and Steve Lacy.

