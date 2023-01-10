Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Paramore, And More Set For Bonnaroo

Kendrick Lamar - Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has shared the lineup for this year’s edition of the internationally acclaimed camping festival, taking place June 15-18, 2023 on the Bonnaroo Farm, located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, Tennessee. Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Paramore, Marcus Mumford, and more are set to headline.

Bonnaroo 2023 will once again present a wide-ranging bill featuring a spectacular selection of top artists performing around the clock across more than 10 unique stages over the four-day festival, with live music and much more through the night and into early morning with special sunrise sets. Other highlights will include performances from Odesza, Lil Nas X, Baby Keem, Tyler Childers, Vulfpeck, My Morning Jacket, GRiZ, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Portugal. The Man, Korn, Louis the Child, Zeds Dead, Alesso, Subtronics, Three 6 Mafia, JID, The Revivalists, Pixies, Girl In Red, Fleet Foxes, and more. The legendary Bonnaroo Superjam will take place on Saturday, June 17, with more details to come.

Early Access On Sale begins Thursday, January 12 at 10 am (CT), via Bonnaroo’s official website; sign-ups are available now. A public On-Sale will follow if tickets remain. Options include General Admission (4-Day), GA+ (4-Day), VIP (4-Day), Platinum (4-Day), along with a limited range of 1-Day tickets (including General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum), General Admission Camping & Parking, premium and pre-pitched glamping options, and more.

Bonnaroo’s General Admission tickets include over 150 performances on more than 10 stages, access to the entire campground, food for purchase from over 150 vendors (including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options), bars, concessions, free water stations, and more amenities throughout the park and campground. GA+ tickets include all of the above along with unlimited access to the “Centeroo GA+ Lounge,” with relaxed seating, air-conditioned restrooms, and concierge to assist with all festival needs; a full-service bar, a dedicated premium entrance lane at both gates into Centeroo, and more.

Hulu will return as the Official Streaming Destination of Bonnaroo this summer. Catch select performances exclusive to Hulu subscribers at no additional cost. Additional special footage and behind-the-scenes looks will also be available. Stay tuned for specific livestream schedules announced in the weeks prior to the festival.

Visit Bonnaroo’s official website for more information.