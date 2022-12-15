Korn And Slipknot To Headline Knotfest Japan In 2023

Korn - Photo: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Slipknot and Korn have been announced as the two headliners for Knotfest Japan in 2023.

Set to perform on April 1 and 2 at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall, the two iconic American metal outfits will be joined by Japanese heavies Maximum The Hormone (of which Corey Taylor’s son Griffin is a fan) and Man With A Mission. More acts are due to be announced across both days.

Knotfest Japan was originally scheduled to take place in March 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID pandemic, and has since been slated for January 2021 and February 2022, but now the travelling Slipknot Roadshow is finally making its way across the Pacific. The trek two day engagement marks the legendary Iowa band’s first time back in Japan since 2016’s Prepare for Hell Tour.

In addition, Slipknot continue to add their international touring slate for 2023, reaching various corners of the globe in support of their most recent album, The End, So Far.

Under the banner of their counter culture congregation in the Knotfest brand, Slipknot have already confirmed their own festival headlining plays with both Knotfest Australia and the inaugural Knotfest Italy. While Knotfest Japan has technically been on the books since 2020, the band has now announced additional details of the excursion to Makuhari Messe just outside of Tokyo.

Ticket holders from previously postponed dates will still be honored. The pre-sale for Knotfest Japan will begin Thursday December 15th 12:00pm JST and extend until Sunday December 18th at 11:59pm. The first stage general on-sale begins Monday December 19th at 12:00pm and runs until Jan. 9th 11:59pm JST. Visit Knotfest Japan’s official website for further information on the two-day event.

Slipknot will make also their return to the UK next summer, headlining the Sunday of the Download Festival alongside Bring Me The Horizon and two Metallica sets.