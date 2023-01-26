Kendrick Lamar, Stray Kids Confirmed For Lollapalooza Paris 2023

Kendrick Lamar - Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Lollapalooza Paris 2023 has announced its first batch of acts for 2023, with Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía and Stray Kids each headlining one of the festival’s three nights.

Stray Kids take the stage on Day 1. Rosalia takes Day 2 as the headliner. And Kendrick Lamar finishes the event strong with the top-billed Sunday performance.

The fifth edition of the festival will take place from July 21-23 at the Hippodrome De Longchamp in Paris and will feature additional acts such as Lil Nas X, Kygo, Niall Horan, Maisie Peters, Central Cee, OneRepublic and JID.

There’s also room for the likes of The Driver Era, Lovejoy, Aya Nakamura, Damso, Niska and more. Tickets for Lollapalooza Paris 2023 go on sale tomorrow, January 27.

Like the original Lollapalooza Chicago, the fest will feature a Kidspalooza area, a street market and a Lolla merch market. In years past, Lolla Paris took two years off but returned in 2022 and featured Pearl Jam, David Guetta, Megan Thee Stallion, A$ap Rocky and Imagine Dragons. Lollapalooza music festivals produce an enormous economic impact upon their host cities, with hotels, flights and local restaurants usually seeing an uptick in spending in the days before, after and during the fest. For Chicago alone, the impact was $305 million.

This year, fans will continue to experience all that Lollapalooza Paris has to offer, with a diverse lineup, a wide variety of French cuisine, art exhibitions, and a space dedicated to music fans that want to learn more about how to help the world around them. Visit the official Lollapalooza Paris website for further information.

Last year, Lollapalooza Chile, Lollapalooza Argentina and Lollapalooza Brazil revealed the lineups for each of their respective 2023 editions. Drake, Billie Eilish, Blink-182, Tame Impala, Rosalía and Lil Nas X. Jane’s Addiction, The 1975, Armin Van Buuren, Jamie XX, Kali Uchis, Tove Lo, Purple Disco Machine, Alison Wonderland, Wallows, Melanie Martinez, Cigarettes After Sex, Dominic Fike, Omar Apollo, Modest Mouse, and many more are also on the bill.

