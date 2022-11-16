Kendrick Lamar Shares Video For ‘Rich Spirit’

Kendrick Lamar - Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar has shared a music video for “Rich Spirit,” one of many standout cuts from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

Shop the best of Kendrick Lamar’s discography on vinyl and more.

In the visual, Kendrick rocks a few different outfits and moves his way through a lavish home, at one point dialing up an old-school phone with a cord.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kendrick Lamar - Rich Spirit

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Yesterday, November 15, it was announced that Lamar received eight nominations for the forthcoming Grammy Awards.

Last month, Kendrick Lamar again had another incredibly successful year at The Hip-Hop BET Awards. Altogether, Kendrick took home six awards, the most of anyone nominated this year. His latest critically-acclaimed project, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, won him Hip-Hop Album of the Year, Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Best Hip-Hop Video (with Baby Keem for “Family Ties”) and it even pushed him to win Best Live Performer.

At the beginning of October, Lamar appeared on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Miles teller. The superstar MC performed the aforementioned “Rich Spirit,” “N95,” and “Father Time.” For “Father Time,” he rapped alongside the track’s featured artist, Sampha.

Lamar performed “N95” and “Rich Spirit” in a medley, rapping against a spare backdrop with a spotlight that followed him as he offered his torrent of bars.

Kendrick Lamar has performed on SNL before, first performing in January of 2013 before returning in February and November of 2014. In 2018, he joined Anderson .Paak for a special performance of “Tints.”

In September, Lamar unveiled a six-minute short film to accompany his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers track, “We Cry Together,” which tells the story of a couple going through the ups and downs of a relationship.

In the video, Lamar goes through highs and lows with his partner, played by actress Taylour Paige. Directed by Jake Schreier, Dave Free, and Lamar, with cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra, the short film was shot in a single take with live vocals in March 2020.

Listen to the best of Kendrick Lamar on Apple Music and Spotify.