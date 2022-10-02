Kendrick Lamar Performs ‘Rich Spirit,’ ‘Father Time,’ and ‘N95’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Kendrick Lamar - Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Kendrick Lamar appeared on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Miles teller. The superstar MC performed “Rich Spirit,” “N95,” and “Father Time.” For “Father Time,” he rapped alongside the track’s featured artist, Sampha.

Lamar performed “N95” and “Rich Spirit” in a medley, rapping against a spare backdrop with a spotlight that followed him as he offered his torrent of bars. The set also featured a single standing fan. Both songs are featured on Lamar’s new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

Kendrick Lamar - Rich Spirit + N95 (Live on SNL)

Now in its 48th season, Saturday Night Live announced last month that Lamar, Willow, and Megan Thee Stallion would be its musical guests for this month. Willow’s Brendan Gleeson-hosted episode will air on October 8, with Megan Thee Stallion’s performance to broadcast the following week. Megan will pull double duty as both the musical guest and host of the show’s October 15 episode.

Kendrick Lamar has performed on SNL before, first performing in January of 2013 before returning in February and November of 2014. In 2018, he joined Anderson .Paak for a special performance of “Tints.”

On September 26, Lamar brought the Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers tour to fans all over the world with a new drop of merchandise that was being sold at the shows. The items were posted on pgLang.com and include shirts, hoodies, and a hat.

Kendrick Lamar - Father Time ft. Sampha (Live on SNL) ft. Sampha

Items for sale include a “The Big Steppers Tour” design and an “Are You Happy For Me?” style, which takes its cue from the Big Steppers song “Savior.”

Also last month, Lamar unveiled a six-minute short film to accompany his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers track, “We Cry Together,” which tells the story of a couple going through the ups and downs of a relationship.

In the video, Lamar goes through highs and lows with his partner, played by actress Taylour Paige. Directed by Jake Schreier, Dave Free, and Lamar, with cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra, the short film was shot in a single take with live vocals in March 2020.

