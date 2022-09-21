Kendrick Lamar Confirmed For New Season Of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Kendrick Lamar - Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar is among the musical guests confirmed for the new season of Saturday Night Live (SNL).

The 48th season of the NBC’s sketch show begins on October 1, with Lamar kicking off the series premiere that’s hosted by actor Miles Teller.

Willow is booked for the following week (October 8) when actor Brendan Gleeson hosts. Then, on October 15, Megan Thee Stallion will be on duty as both host and musical guest.

The new season of Saturday Night Live features cast members Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker. Past members Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Chris Redd, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney, among others, have since departed the show.

Lamar last appeared on Saturday Night Live in 2018 when he performed ‘Tints’ with Anderson .Paak.

Megan Thee Stallion made her SNL debut in October 2019 when she played “Handsome” with host Chance the Rapper. The following year she performed “Savage” and “Don’t Stop”.

Elsewhere in Kendrick Lamar news, the rapper’s latest album Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers has been nominated for Hip Hop Album Of The Year at next month’s BET Hip Hop Awards.

Kanye West and Drake lead the BETs nominees with 14 and 10 nods respectively. Both artists have been nominated for Hip Hop Album Of The Year for last year’s Donda and Certified Lover Boy respectively, and are up against Future (I Never Liked You), Pusha T (It’s Almost Dry), Nas (King’s Disease II) and Lamar’s Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers.

Notably, Drake has received nominations twice in two categories, for Best Hip Hop Video and Song Of The Year, plus three times in another two categories; Best Collaboration – for “21” with 21 Savage, “Wait For U” with Future and Tems, and “Way 2 Sexy” with Future and Young Thug – and Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse.

