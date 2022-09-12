Drake, Kendrick Lamar, And Kanye West Lead BET Awards Nominations

Kendrick Lamar - Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

A week after announcing that Fat Joe will host this year’s show, BET has announced the nominees for the ceremony. Drake leads the way with 14 nominations, Kanye West has 10, and Kendrick Lamar has nine. The show is set to air on October 9 at 9 pm ET.

Some of the major categories include Album of the Year. Nominees are Drake with Certified Lover Boy, Future’s I Never Liked You, Kanye West’s Donda, Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Latto’s 777, Nas’ King’s Disease II, and Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry.

Lamar has been busy promoting his critically acclaimed new album. He recently unveiled a six-minute short film to accompany his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers track, “We Cry Together,” which tells the story of a couple going through the ups and downs of a relationship.

In the video, Lamar goes through highs and lows with his partner, played by actress Taylour Paige. Directed by Jake Schreier, Dave Free, and Lamar, with cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra, the short film was shot in a single take with live vocals in March 2020.

Last month, K.Dot played a surprise intimate show in New York–and he later shared some of the footage on social media. As Line Of Best Fit reported, Lamar headed to the Dumbo House members’ club where he treated attendees to an impromptu show, performing alongside his touring bassist and keyboard player. The star was also spotted hanging out with the likes of Jay-Z, Beyoncé, his cousin Baby Keem, and Dave Free at the venue.

Footage has since emerged of Lamar playing “The Heart Part 5”. During the song, he gave a shout out to Jay-Z for allowing him to use the line “I do this for my culture” from his 2001 single “Izzo (H.O.V.A.).”

“Hov, good looking out for clearing that motherf_king line,” Lamar said. “You ain’t never charged me for no motherf_king line, dog. I really appreciate that s_t.”

Visit BET’s official website for more information.