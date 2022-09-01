Kendrick Lamar Shares ‘We Cry Together’ Short Film

Kendrick Lamar, ‘We Cry Together’ - Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/Aftermath/Interscope Records

Kendrick Lamar has unveiled a six-minute short film to accompany his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers track, “We Cry Together,” which tells the story of a couple going through the ups and downs of a relationship.

In the video, Lamar goes through highs and lows with his partner, played by actress Taylour Paige. Directed by Jake Schreier, Dave Free, and Lamar, with cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra, the short film was shot in a single take with live vocals in March 2020.

“We Cry Together” - A Short Film

Last month, K.Dot played a surprise intimate show in New York–and he later shared some of the footage on social media. As Line Of Best Fit reported, Lamar headed to the Dumbo House members’ club where he treated attendees to an impromptu show, performing alongside his touring bassist and keyboard player. The star was also spotted hanging out with the likes of Jay-Z, Beyoncé, his cousin Baby Keem, and Dave Free at the venue.

Footage has since emerged of Lamar playing “The Heart Part 5”. During the song, he gave a shout out to Jay-Z for allowing him to use the line “I do this for my culture” from his 2001 single “Izzo (H.O.V.A.).”

“Hov, good looking out for clearing that motherf_king line,” Lamar said. “You ain’t never charged me for no motherf_king line, dog. I really appreciate that s_t.”

Lamar, who released his fifth album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers in May, will embark on the UK/Ireland leg of his 2022 world tour in November. He headlined Glastonbury 2022 in June–a show which was greeted with widespread acclaim. The massive 65 show international tour, produced by Live Nation, began on July 21 in Austin, TX and made additional stops in North America, before the aforementioned Europe run, and Australia before wrapping up in New Zealand on December 17 with a performance at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

