Kendrick Lamar Shares New ‘Mr. Morale’ Merch

Kendrick Lamar - Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar is bringing his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers tour to fans all over the world with a new drop of merchandise that was being sold at the shows. The items were posted on pgLang.com on Monday (September 26) and include shirts, hoodies, and a hat.

Items for sale include a “The Big Steppers Tour” design and an “Are You Happy For Me?” style, which takes its cue from the Big Steppers song “Savior.”

Last week, it was announced that Kendrick is among the musical guests confirmed for the new season of Saturday Night Live.

The 48th season of NBC’s sketch show begins on October 1, with Lamar kicking off the series premiere that’s hosted by actor Miles Teller.

Willow is booked for the following week (October 8) when actor Brendan Gleeson hosts. Then, on October 15, Megan Thee Stallion will be on duty as both host and musical guest. Lamar last appeared on Saturday Night Live in 2018 when he performed “Tints” with Anderson .Paak.

At the beginning of the month, Lamar unveiled a six-minute short film to accompany his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers track, “We Cry Together,” which tells the story of a couple going through the ups and downs of a relationship.

In the video, Lamar goes through highs and lows with his partner, played by actress Taylour Paige. Directed by Jake Schreier, Dave Free, and Lamar, with cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra, the short film was shot in a single take with live vocals in March 2020.

On August, K.Dot played a surprise intimate show in New York–and he later shared some of the footage on social media. As Line Of Best Fit reported, Lamar headed to the Dumbo House members’ club where he treated attendees to an impromptu show, performing alongside his touring bassist and keyboard player. The star was also spotted hanging out with the likes of Jay-Z, Beyoncé, his cousin Baby Keem, and Dave Free at the venue.

Visit pgLang’s official website to check out Kendrick Lamar’s new line of merchandise.