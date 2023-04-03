Kiana Ledé Recruits Ella Mai For ‘Jealous’

Kiana Ledé - Photo: Eric Williams (Courtesy of Republic Records)

Platinum-selling Phoenix-raised and Los Angeles-based artist Kiana Ledé has returned with a catchy and confessional new single “Jealous.” The track features Ella Mai and is out courtesy of The Heavy Group/Republic Records.

The track’s delicate acoustic guitar melody matches the intimacy of Kiana’s delivery. She openly reflects on her insecurities on the song, which notably arrives on Kiana’s birthday. On the track, she admits, “I’ve never been jealous, but f__k it, I’m jealous.” Meanwhile, Grammy Award-winning multiplatinum fellow 21st century R&B force of nature Ella Mai pulls up with a quotable cameo of her own as their voices melt into a hypnotic harmony.

Kiana Ledé & Ella Mai - Jealous (Official Lyric Video)

The last time Kiana released a track was last fall when she dropped the fan favorite “Irresponsible.” Ledé is way more than an R&B singer from South Phoenix, Arizona. Her poetic lyrics (set to an alluring blend of early classic R&B, soul, pop, and hip-hop) and relatability have led to notable success, including the platinum-certified “EX” from 2018’s breakout Selfless EP, and hits like “Mad At Me” and “Chocolate” featuring Ari Lennox. Cumulatively, Ledé’s work has achieved over one billion streams globally.

KIKI, which was released in 2020, bowed in the Top 5 of various charts–the Billboard Top R&B Albums Chart, Apple Music R&B/Soul Albums Chart and iTunes R&B/Soul Albums Chart–as well as the Top 10 of the Apple Music Overall Albums Chart. The album has impressively gained over 50 million streams in addition to industry praise from ELLE, Billboard, Highsnobiety, VIBE, and many more.

In interviews, Ledé has spoken about her role in R&B and how difficult it can be in an industry dominated by men. “I feel like men have not wanted us to take space for so long. Men are so scared of a confident woman, in my experience at least. And there are all of these unwarranted, unwelcome opinions of women’s work that just don’t need to be said. So, I think that’s the main thing. But the thing that we do so well, especially as we realize our power, is raise each other up. The rest of the world feels that – and are going to feel that.”

Buy or stream “Jealous.”