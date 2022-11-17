Kings Elliot Share ‘Lost Again’ From ‘The Callisto Protocol’ Video Game

Kings Elliot - Photo: Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images

Up-and-coming alt-pop artist Kings Elliot has released her latest single, “Lost Again,” the theme from highly-anticipated multi-platform video game The Callisto Protocol, via Verve Forecast, Interscope Records, and Vertigo Records.

Produced by halfrhymes and co-written by Kings Elliot, “Lost Again” features Kings’ heart-on-sleeve approach to songwriting with an orchestral twist. Centering around mental health themes, the song has an otherworldly, cinematic feel that transports the listener to a place of desperation and inner turmoil as Kings Elliot pleas for emotional peace and contemplates why she acts as her own worst enemy.

Lost Again (Theme From The Callisto Protocol)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

On writing and performing the theme, Kings Elliot says: “As someone who spent her life in love with video games and the worlds they create I’m still getting over being asked to write and record the theme song to one. Diving into a new world sonically and crafting a song inspired by an entirely different universe was incredibly freeing. The questions the song asks are grounded very much in my own reality. I wrote it as much about the characters as I did about my own life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The track, which is featured in key moments during the video game, premiered alongside the video game trailers. Striking Distance Studios, The Callisto Protocol developer, premiered the trailers via a livestream on IGN’s Twitch account which started at 1PM EST, today, November 17.

Kings Elliot released her sophomore EP Bored of the Circus and toured alongside Imagine Dragons and Macklemore in the US earlier this year, and has already received critical praise from Consequence, Teen Vogue, Billboard, Clash, Wonderland, The Line of Best Fit, COLORS, and Lyrical Lemonade, among others. Additionally, she has received social support from Reese Witherspoon, Dixie D’Amelio, Lewis Capaldi, and Milky Chance. Her music has been added to a host of notable Spotify and Apple Music playlists as well.

Buy or stream “Lost Again.”