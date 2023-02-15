Lady Gaga Shares First Look At Her Character In ‘Joker Folie à Deux’

Lady Gaga - Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Last year, it was confirmed that Lady Gaga would co-star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the new movie Joker: Folie à Deux – the sequel to Todd Phillips’ widely acclaimed 2019 film, Joker. Gaga is expected to portray Harley Quinn, which hasn’t been officially confirmed. In a first-look image shared by Gaga and Phillips (which the director captioned “Happy Valentines Day”), she appears to be infatuated with Phoenix’s Joker. See it on Instagram.

Joker: Folie à Deux is currently set for an October 4, 2024, theatrical release. Joker was nominated for the 2020 Academy Award for Best Picture, and Phoenix won Best Actor for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck (aka Joker). Hildur Guðnadóttir won multiple awards for her score, notably winning the Oscar and the Golden Globe for Best Original Score, as well as the Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Elsewhere in Lady Gaga news, the star is also up for Best Original Song at this year’s Oscars for Top Gun: Maverick’s “Hold My Hand.” The full shortlist for this year’s Academy Awards was announced on January 24, with the annual ceremony set to take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theater in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gaga and Rihanna were both nominated in the Best Original Song category, the former recognized for her Top Gun: Maverick song “Hold My Hand.” The latter is in the running for her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever contribution, “Lift Me Up.”

The two global icons are up against Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava’s “Naatu Naatu” from RRR, Sofia Carson’s “Applause” – written by legendary songwriter Diane Warren – from Tell It Like A Woman, and Son Lux’s “This Is A Life (feat. Mitski and David Byrne)” from Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Listen to the best of Lady Gaga on Apple Music and Spotify.