Lana Del Rey, Florence + The Machine To Headline Brazil’s MITA Music Festival

Lana Del Rey and Florence + the Machine are set to headline Brazil’s MITA Music Festival.

The two-day festival takes place over two weekends, with weekend one going down in Rio de Janeiro from May 27-28 and weekend two occurring in São Paulo from June 3-4.

The 2023 lineup for MITA Music also features Haim, Flume, The Mars Volta, BadBadNotGood, Sabrina Carpenter, and Jehnny Beth, along with regional acts such as NX Zero, Natiruts, Arthur Verocai, Capital Inicial, and Jorge Ben Jor. Tickets go on sale February 1 via the festival’s official website.

For Del Rey, it marks her first confirmed live performance since announcing the release of her new album, Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, which is set to arrive on March 24. The record – her ninth overall – will feature collaborations with Father John Misty, Bleachers, Tommy Genesis, and Jon Batiste.

Earlier today, Lana Del Rey, along with Kim Petras and TWICE was revealed among the honorees at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music Awards.

The annual celebratory event will return on March 1 and will be held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. Emmy-winning writer and actor Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) will host the ceremony.

Del Rey will receive the Visionary Award; Petras will collect the Chartbreaker Award, and K-pop powerhouse girl group TWICE will be given the Breakthrough Award. Hotly-tipped rapper Doechii will also receive the Rising Star Award presented by Honda.

Billboard’s Editorial Director Hannah Karp said: “We’re thrilled to recognize these groundbreaking artists across genres and generations who are defining today’s sound – and paving the way for tomorrow’s women in music. With the inspiring Quinta Brunson as our host, this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards is going to be an incredible night.”

