Landon Smith Returns With New Single ‘Lavender’

Cover: Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Landon Smith has returned with his new single “Lavender,” out now via Lucille Records / MCA. The release marks Smith’s first new music since his 2025 debut EP Reckon So and signals the start of a new chapter for the rising singer-songwriter, guitarist, and Nashville-based artist. Written by Smith alongside Jacob Fults, Josh Fults, and Kingston Lord, and produced by GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, “Lavender” arrives as Smith continues to build momentum with a growing catalog and expanding tour schedule.

The new track finds Smith leaning further into the personal songwriting that has helped define his early career. According to the release materials, “Lavender” explores heartbreak, memory, and the lasting imprint of a past relationship, pairing intimate storytelling with a performance that keeps the focus on emotional clarity. Smith also shared some of the inspiration behind the record, noting that one lyric in the song was sparked by Fergie’s “London Bridge,” an unexpected reference point that speaks to the specificity he aims for in his writing.

Landon Smith - Lavender (Official Music Video)

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That sense of detail has been central to Smith’s rise so far. He first gained traction while playing locally during college, with breakout single “If You Want Me Tonight” eventually surpassing 14 million streams on Spotify. That momentum carried into subsequent fan favorites including “July 6th” and “Taking Off to Tennessee,” helping establish him as one of Nashville’s notable emerging voices. In 2025, he also delivered standout live appearances at GATAJAM Festival in Statesboro, Georgia and CMA Fest in Nashville as part of MCA’s Sounds Like Nashville Live series.

More recently, Smith’s story has continued to center on both new music and live performance, with “Lavender” arriving as the latest sign of that upward trajectory. This spring and summer, fans will be able to catch him on the road with dates scheduled in Decatur, Charlotte, Durham, Washington, D.C., New York, Fairfield, Philadelphia, and Bloomingdale. With a new single now out and more music expected to follow in 2026, Smith appears poised to keep that momentum going.

Listen to Landon Smith’s “Lavender” here.