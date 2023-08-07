Lang Lang Announces ‘The Disney Book (Extended Edition)’ And Documentary

Lang Lang - Photo: Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images

September 15 marks the one-year anniversary of Lang Lang’s hit album The Disney Book, and to celebrate the occasion there is a new extended digital edition being released, featuring five new tracks. It coincides with the premiere of Lang Lang Plays Disney, a Disney+ Original special.

Lang Lang’s The Disney Book has enjoyed huge success since its release last year, with more than 90 million global streams. The album, which features new arrangements of iconic movie melodies, celebrates 100 years of The Walt Disney Company. The new edition has five new tracks: “Part Of Your World” from the Oscar-winning musical The Little Mermaid (in both a solo piano version and duet with Japanese flute sensation Cocomi); “You’ve Got A Friend In Me” from Disney Pixar’s Toy Story; and new piano arrangements of “Reflection” from Mulan and “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto.

September 15 also sees the premiere of the Disney+ Original Special Lang Lang Plays Disney. The special documents an exclusive one night only concert filmed at London’s Royal Albert Hall last year, with performances of music from The Disney Book and commentary from Lang Lang.

A musical and visual treat that showcases unique arrangements of Disney’s most popular songs, the film opens an intimate window into Lang Lang’s extraordinary musical journey as he speaks about his love for Disney dating back to his childhood in China.

Lang Lang is joined by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra for the special, with performances of Disney classics including “Let It Go”, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, “You’ll Be in My Heart,” with Alfie Boe and “When You Wish Upon a Star” with his wife, Gina Alice.

Internationally renowned pianist Lang Lang has sold millions of albums around the world, topping classical charts and achieving simultaneous mainstream success. Named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME magazine, during the past decade he has performed for such dignitaries as President Barack Obama, Pope Francis and Queen Elizabeth II, as well as giving sold-out concerts with all the world’s top orchestras and conductors.

Visit Lang Lang’s official website for more information.