Lauv Releases Music Video For ‘Love U Like That’

Lauv - Photo: Carlos Baez

Lauv has released a music video for new single “Love U Like That,” out everywhere via Virgin Music Label and Artist Services.

Co-directed by Lauv and Gian Rivera, the video showcases a brand-new side to the artist as well as a journey of self-exploration and freedom. The visual opens with a captivating shot of Lauv surrounded by numerous TVs and cameras, while being weighed down by chains.

Lauv - "Love U Like That" [Official Video]

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Throughout the video, viewers are exposed to numerous distinct shots of Lauv, allowing them to see the different yet complementary sides of Lauv they haven’t seen before. As the story progresses, Lauv finds himself breaking out of the chains and seemingly unleashing himself from judgment as he wholeheartedly embraces all facets of himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the video Lauv shared, “This video is about freedom of expression and what it means to authentically be you. It’s about not being afraid to find the most authentic, truest version of yourself, even though it’s a lifelong, evolving, process. I loved co-directing my first video and I hope it makes people feel like they don’t have to settle for staying the person societal norms or their previous life experiences have told them they need to be and instead, open themselves up to new ways of expressing themselves.”

Last August, Lauv released his sophomore album All 4 Nothing to critical acclaim. Singles “Kids Are Born Stars,” “All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love),” and “26” received praise from outlets such as Rolling Stone, UPROXX, MTV, and V Magazine, with Billboard calling him “one of pop’s premier songwriters.”

The album was supported by a 27-date headline North American tour, including New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, and Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre. The remainder of 2023 will find Lauv performing both headlinimh and festival sets across the globe, including Summer Sonic in Japan and Loveloud Festival in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Buy or stream “Love U Like That.”