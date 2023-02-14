Leith Ross Announces Headline North American, UK And European Dates

Leith Ross - Photo: Meredith Truax

Following the release of their new single “(You) On My Arm” last Friday, rising Winnipeg singer, songwriter, and artist Leith Ross reveals their spring 2023 headline tour dates across North America, UK, and Europe.

The tour kicks off in Bristol on April 11 and makes stops at London’s Lafayette on April 17, Los Angeles’ Lodge Room on May 23, Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg on June 6, Toronto’s The Danforth Music Hall on June 10 and more. Tickets will go on sale via pre-sale beginning tomorrow at 10am local time and via general on-sale on Friday, February 17 at 10am local time. Tickets will be available through the artist’s official website.

On the meaning behind their latest release “(You) On My Arm,” Leith declares, “This song is about having a massive crush on someone. It happens, fortunately and unfortunately. I hope it can help with any yearning you may feel the need to do. That’s what it has done for me. I love being gay.”

Leith Ross - (You) on My Arm (Official Lyric Video)

“(You) On My Arm” is Leith’s first release of 2023 and follows their previous viral singles “We’ll Never Have Sex” and “Orlando.” The breakout “We’ll Never Have Sex” has amassed over 37 million Spotify streams and 1 million video views to date. In support of their new music, Leith performed sold-out headline shows across North America last fall, as well as supporting Lord Huron in Canada and Andy Shauf and Helena Deland in Europe on various tours last year. Not to mention, they were the recipient of the inaugural John Prine Songwriter Fellowship at last year’s Newport Folk Festival.

Hailing from outside of Ottawa, Ontario, Leith Ross embraced music at a young age, channeling emotional confessions through softly strummed chords. Recorded live, they made their debut with the independent ‘Motherwell’ EP in 2020. Beyond prominent editorial playlisting, it incited widespread critical applause across US and Canada. Leith maintained this momentum in 2021 with the ‘I’d Have To Think About It,’ EP the title track has notably amassed nearly 12 million Spotify streams to date. With a rising profile on TikTok and among tastemakers, Leith signed to Republic Records in 2022.

LEITH ROSS: 2023 TOUR DATES:

UK/EUROPE:

April 11 – Bristol, UK – The Exchange

April 13 – Leeds, UK – Hyde Park Book Club

April 14 – Glasgow, UK – King Tuts

April 16 – Manchester, UK – Deaf Institute

April 17 – London, UK – Lafayette

April 18 – Brighton, UK – Komedia

April 21 – Utrecht, NL – EKKO

April 25 – Dublin, IR – Grand Social

NORTH AMERICA:

May 18 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre

May 19 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

May 20 – Portland, OR – Holocene

May 22 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop

May 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

May 27 – Austin, TX – The Parish

May 28 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada

May 29 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

May 31 – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5

June 1 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

June 3 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

June 4 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

June 6 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

June 7 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

June 9 – Ottawa, ON – The Saw

June 10 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

June 13 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

June 14 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry

June 16 – Winnipeg, MB – West End Cultural Centre