Lil Baby, GloRilla, Lil Wayne, And More Set For Hip-Hop 50 Tribute At The Grammy Awards

The lineup for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards has expanded with the addition of a historic segment celebrating the 50th Anniversary of hip-hop in 2023 showcasing the genre’s rich history and continued global influence.

Artists set to perform (in alphabetical order) are: Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz, and Too $hort. LL Cool Jwill introduce the segment, perform and give a dedication to hip hop. Questlove will serve as producer and musical director, music will be provided by The Roots and Black Thought will narrate.

This Grammy segment is being produced by Questlove, Jesse Collins, Patrick Menton of Fulwell 73, Creative Producer Fatima Robinson, and Questlove’s manager and President of LNU, Shawn Gee.

“For five decades, hip-hop has not only been a defining force in music, but a major influence on our culture,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “Its contributions to art, fashion, sport, politics, and society cannot be overstated. I’m so proud that we are honoring it in such a spectacular way on the GRAMMY stage. It is just the beginning of our year-long celebration of this essential genre of music.”

The all-star performance is part of Paramount Global’s companywide initiative to honor the 50th Anniversary of hip-hop. Paramount announced an extensive slate of new and returning content offerings and initiatives that celebrates the culture across the media and entertainment company’s portfolio.

Live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by Trevor Noah, the 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Visit The Recording Academy’s official website for more information.