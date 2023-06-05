Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, And More Set For Hip Hop 50 Live

Lil Wayne - Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

On Hip Hop’s 50th birthday, Friday, August 11, in Hip Hop’s birthplace, The Bronx, the genre’s biggest names will come together for a legendary, celebratory concert: Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium.

The can’t-miss milestone event will feature Run DMC’s “Bottom of the Ninth…The Walk-Off” performance, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and more talent to be announced. A “Queens of Hip Hop” set will feature Eve, Lil Kim, Remy Ma, Trina, and more.

Additional performers include: T.I., Fat Joe, Common, A$AP Ferg, EPMD, Ghostface Killah, Lupe Fiasco, and Slick Rick.

A “Pillars of Hip-Hop” set will feature Kool Herc & Cindy Campbell, Grandmaster Caz, Kurtis Blow, Melle Mel, Roxanne Shante, Scorpio and the Sugar Hill Gang, and a “Legendary DJ” set will have Clark Kent, Marley Marl, Mannie Fresh, and Battlecat.

Tickets will become available beginning with presales on Thursday, June 8 at 10 a.m. EST until 10 p.m. EST before the general on sale on Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. EST. Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium tickets will start as low as $50. Early bird access to tickets will be granted to Renaissance Youth Center, New Settlement, SCAN-Harbor, Madison Square Boys & Girls Club, Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, North East Bronx YMCA, Castle Hill YMCA, New York Urban League, Hispanic Federation, Bronx Chamber of Commerce, Bronx Community Foundation, and CORO New York Leadership Center.

Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium is co-produced by Mass Appeal, Live Nation, and the New York Yankees. Additional acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

“I am honored to hit the stage in the Bronx, the birthplace of Hip Hop and celebrate all of my heroes,” said Run. “Aug 11th is Hip Hop’s 50th birthday! So…‘Up in the Bronx’ where it all started we will be celebrating this historic moment in history! I am honored to pay tribute to the culture that allowed this little shy kid from Queens to grow up and become The Mighty King of Rock! Thank you Hip Hop!!!” said DMC.

Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium is the latest announcement surrounding Mass Appeal’s Hip Hop 50 initiative—a massive cross-platform initiative that celebrates Hip Hop’s momentous anniversary in the most authentic and globally impactful way possible by acknowledging and recognizing Hip Hop as not only a genre but a movement that has impacted the worldwide community.

Visit Ticketmaster for more information.