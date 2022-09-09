Australian Hitmakers Little River Band Celebrated On Two New Compilations

Much-loved Australian hitmakers the Little River Band will be newly honored with the October 14 release of two new collections, Ultimate Hits and Masterpieces. Both commemorate the songbook and achievements of one of the most popular pop-rock bands in the world from the mid-1970s and throughout the 1980s.

During that time, LRB built a catalog of memorable signature songs and global sales of some 30 million records. They toured the world and gathered a truly international fan base, performing material from their cache of 12 studio albums. Each of the new albums will be available in 3LP, 180 gram vinyl editions with full color sleeves, as well as in 2CD and digital formats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reminiscing (2002 Digital Remaster)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Ultimate Hits gathers together the group’s best-known hits, including the gloriously nostalgic 1978 smash “Reminiscing,” which spent two weeks at No.3 on the Billboard Hot 100, the Top 10 follow-ups “Lady” and “Lonesome Loser,” and their further US top tenners from 1981, “The Night Owls” and “Take It Easy On Me.”

The Night Owls (Remastered)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

LRB had seven other Top 40 hits in America, starting with 1976’s “It’s A Long Way There” and continuing with “Help Is On Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” “Man On Your Mind,” “The Other Guy,” and “We Two.” All of these are on the Ultimate Hits collection, among a total of 25 titles.

Masterpieces shines the spotlight on songs not released as singles but which have remained huge fan favorites around the world. These include such tracks as “My Lady And Me,” “Another Runway,” “Mistress Of Mine,” and “When The War Is Over.” The group’s album catalog produced platinum-selling success in the US alone with 1978’s Sleeper Catcher and the 1979 follow-up First Under The Wire. They went double platinum in America with a 1982 Greatest Hits set and gold with both Diamantina Cocktail (1977) and 1981’s Time Exposure.

In addition to the two new collections, all of the Little River Band’s studio albums released between 1975 and 1986 will be digitally reissued in remastered form, also on October 14. It’s a further reflection of the fact that the band’s catalog continues to reverberate worldwide, helped by the frequent use of LRB songs in film and television settings and via radio play.

The new releases have been meticulously curated over many years with members of the original group, and completely remastered for 2022. They’re enhanced with extensive liner notes outlining the history of this distinguished group, forming the first retrospective celebration of the Little River Band for two decades.

Pre-order Ultimate Hits and Masterpieces, both of which are released on October 14.