Little Simz, Jorja Smith To Perform In Honor Of Jamal Edwards At 2022 MITS Award Ceremony

2022 Mercury Prize Award winner Little Simz will be joined by Grammy-nominated Jorja Smith among artists performing at next week’s Music Industry Trusts Award (MITS) ceremony in London. The annual event, which raises funds for the BRIT Trust and Nordoff Robbins, will posthumously honor the late Jamal Edwards MBE for his outstanding contribution to the music industry, in a gala ceremony next Monday (7) at Grosvenor House Hotel.

The MOBO Award-winning Mahalia and writer, poet, and music producer Max Cyrus will also perform on the evening to add their personal tributes to Edwards. The London-born entrepreneur and producer died earlier this year at the age of 31, having made an indelible mark on culture in Britain and beyond, notably as the founder of his groundbreaking and influential SB.TV. The channel provided the first widespread exposure for such artists as Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Skepta, Jake Bugg, Clean Bandit, and countless others.

Jorja Smith - 'Rose Rouge' (Joy Orbison Remix)

This year’s MITS Award is the first to be bestowed posthumously. It will additionally support the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust, established by his family this year to honor his memory, continue Edwards’ legacy and support the causes that mattered most to him. The Trust has set out its objectives to target three key, interrelated areas, combatting homelessness, supporting people with mental health issues, and providing young people with essential life skills.

Edwards recognition comes 12 months after Pete Tong MBE became the recipient of the 2021 MITS Award. Previous honorees include Annie Lennox OBE, Kylie Minogue, Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Peter Gabriel, Sir Lucian Grainge, Ahmet Ertegun, Michael Eavis CBE, and Roger Daltrey CBE. The event is sponsored by PPL, SJM Concerts, Spotify, Voly Music, and YouTube. Final tickets for the 2022 gala can be found here.

Speaking in this writer’s profile of Edwards included in the tribute book produced exclusively for the MITS Award ceremony, his business partner at SB.TV Isaac Densu describes his friend’s ability to inspire people from all classes and cultures. Edwards’ philanthropic zeal led him to create the Delve youth centre project, launch the Queen’s Young Leaders Programme and become an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust.

‘Inspiring society’s forgotten’

“He’d be at Buckingham Palace at 2pm, and by 6pm, he’s on Church Road in northwest London,” says Densu of his partner’s tireless endeavors on behalf of the underprivileged. “‘What are you doing over there?’ ‘Why wouldn’t I be there?’ He definitely had that element of trying to inspire society’s forgotten. He spoke to everyone.

“Jamal was like one of the great Roman emperors,” he continues. “I’m a big fan of history, and he had all of these plans and I found my purpose through his purpose in life.”