Loyle Carner Announces Livestream Of ‘Hugo’ Tour Finale

Loyle Carner – Photo: Diogo Lopes (Courtesy of Good Machine PR)

Loyle Carner has announced a livestream of the final show on his tour in support of his latest album, hugo.

The star is currently on the road in the UK, with the run set to wrap up on March 16 at the OVO Arena Wembley.

That final show will be live-streamed online, allowing fans across the globe to witness what is dubbed as a “once-in-a-lifetime spectacle” produced by Up The Game. Special guests are promised to appear on the night, while exclusive merchandise will also be offered to those who watch the show.

Tickets will cost £18 and are available to purchase here.

Carner’s most cathartic and ambitious record yet, hugo takes a coruscating journey into the heart of what it means to be alive in these tumultuous times, and one which looks set to neatly cement his position as one of the most potent and vital young talents around today. Upon its release, it was met with critical acclaim from the likes of The Wire, DIY, NME, and more.

The record confronts both the deeply personal and the highly political. Cinematic in scale and scope, hugo is both a rallying war cry for a generation forged in fire and a study of the personal internal conflict that drives the rest of the album – as a mixed-race Black man, as an artist, as a father, and as a son.

After the hugo tour wraps up, Carner will head to Manchester later this month to perform as part of the BBC 6 Music Festival. The city’s Victoria Warehouse will host the headline sets, while venues Ramona and Band On The Wall will also hold events, including DJ sets from Tim Burgess, Yard Act, and Steve Lamacq. Carner’s performance will take place on March 24 with support from Wu-Lu and a DJ set from Tarsza.

Buy or stream hugo.