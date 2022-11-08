The Lumineers Announce ‘Climate Positive’ UK, European Tour For 2023

The Lumineers - Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation

The Lumineers are set to return to the UK next summer for a “climate positive” run of outdoor tour dates – you can see the list of shows below.

The folk-rock band released new album Brightside in January of this year, and will bring it across the pond in the summer of 2023.

“We are so excited to return to Europe and the UK again and to reconnect with our amazing fans,” the band said in a statement. “We’ll see you out there!”

The tour, which is dubbed ‘climate positive’ and features a host of environmental measures, begins in Dublin on June 2, heading through Europe before reaching the UK on July 5 for a gig at Edinburgh Castle.

Further gigs in Cardiff and London will follow, before the tour wraps up at Halifax’s Piece Hall on July 9. See the full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale from 10am local time on Friday, November 11.

The new tour follows The Lumineers’ run of 2020 dates, which was dubbed as the world’s first major climate positive tour.

For the new run, the band are continuing to partner with environmental non-profit organization REVERB.org.

A statement said: “The band has committed to a comprehensive climate action program via REVERB’s Music Climate Revolution campaign, which, in addition to reducing the tour’s environmental footprint and engaging fans to take action at the shows, will support projects that directly and measurably eliminate greenhouse gases while benefitting diverse global communities.”

The Lumineers’ ‘climate positive’ UK and European tour includes the following shows:

JUNE 2023

2 – Dublin, St Anne’s Park

5 – Berlin, Verti Music Hall

6 – Warsaw, Cos Torwar

7 – Prague, Sportovni Hala Fortuna

9 – Copenhagen, Falconer Hall

12 – Stockholm, Annexet

14 – Bergen, Bergenfest

16-18 – Scheebel, Hurricane Festival

16-18 – Tuttlingen, Southside Festival

23 – Milan, Carroponte

24 – Ferrara, Ferrara Summer Festival

26 – Rome, Cavea Auditorium

27 – Macerata, Arena Sferisterio

JULY 2023

2 – Werchter, Rock Werchter

5 – Edinburgh, Edinburgh Castle

7 – Cardiff, Cardiff Castle

8 – London, Crystal Palace Park

9 – Halifax, Piece Hall.

