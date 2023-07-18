Lyle Lovett And John Hiatt Announce Run Of Joint Tour Dates

Lyle Lovett - Photo: Michael Wilson

Four-time Grammy-winning singer, composer, and actor Lyle Lovett is set for a new run of fall tour dates with renowned singer-songwriter John Hiatt.

Kicking off on October 2 at the legendary Carnegie Hall in New York City, the performances will feature arrangements of various Lovett originals from his critically acclaimed album 12th of June, which represent a more reflective side of Lovett’s present-day life. General on-sale begins July 21 at 10 a.m. local time. From New York City, the tour will move to Ithaca, Wilmington, and more.

Whether touring with his Acoustic Group or his Large Band, Lovett’s live performances show not only the breadth of this Texas legend’s deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating artists in popular music. A full roundup of Lovett’s extensive run of North American dates can be found below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by Chuck Ainlay and Lovett, 12th of June was released last year on Verve Records. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the new album continues to highlight Lovett’s ability to fuse elements of jazz, country, western swing, folk, gospel, and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Of the album, The Wall Street Journal hails, “Few artists can bring all of these moods and sounds into one place and put a personal stamp on them all; Lyle Lovett does that.”

Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lovett has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award, was named Texas State Musician, and is a member of both the Texas Heritage Songwriters’ Association Hall of Fame and the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Visit Lyle Lovett’s official website for more information.