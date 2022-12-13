Maddie & Tae To Take ‘All Song No Static’ Tour Into 2023 With New Dates

Maddie & Tae tour art - Courtesy: Mercury Nashville

Mercury Nashville’s Maddie & Tae are rounding off a momentous year with the news that they will continue their headlining All Song No Static Tour into spring next year.

After many sold-out performances in 2022, the pair have confirmed dates and details of 12 further shows next March and April. The set will again include hits such as “Die From A Broken Heart” and “Girl In A Country Song,”, fan favorites and tracks from their Through The Madness Vol.1 and Vol.2 projects.

The dates begin in Madison, WI on March 16 and run through until a concert in Uncasville, CT on April 8. Patrick Murphy will guest on nine of the shows. Tickets for the new dates go on sale tomorrow (14) at 10am local time; exclusive Maddie & Tae fan club pre-sales are available now. Visit www.maddieandtae.com for more information.

Maddie & Tae - Woman You Got (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The duo’s year has also included a CMT Music Award for Group/Duo Video of the Year (“Woman You Got”) and nominations for Duo of the Year from both the ACM and CMA. Maddie & Tae will be performing two songs from Disneyland Resort on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. The show will be broadcast on Saturday, December 31, from 8pm ET/7pm CT on ABC.

The All Song No Static tour dates for 2023 are:

March 16 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre*

March 17 – Liberty Township, OH – Lori’s Roadhouse*

March 18 – Jeffersonville, IN – The Jefferson*

March 23 – Mayetta, KS – Prairie Band Casino and Resort

March 24 – Hays, KS – Fox Theatre*

March 25 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown*

March 30 – Hobart, IN – Art Theater*

March 31 – Detroit, MI – Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel*

April 1 – Mount Vernon, KY – Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

April 6 – Portland, ME – Aura*

April 7 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount*

April 8 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Wolf Den

* = with special guest Patrick Murphy