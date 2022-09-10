Madison Cunningham Releases Confessional New Album ‘Revealer’

Madison Cunningham - Photo: Claire Marie Vogel (Courtesy of Verve Forecast)

Madison Cunningham has shared her third studio album Revealer, her first full-length project since the arrival of her sophomore effort Who Are You Now in 2019. The album, out now via Verve Forecast and Universal Music Canada, features the previously released singles “Hospital,” “In From Japan,” “Anywhere,” and “Life According to Raechel.”

“To me, ‘revealer’ is the binding theme of the album,” Cunningham shared in a statement. “The hand that slowly chips away at the mirror in which you see yourself and the world and replaces it with the reflection that is most true.”

Revealer was created in collaboration with Mike Elizondo and her long-time producer Tyler Chester. The album has been described as both intimate and confessional as the singer and songwriter works to paint a self-portrait that embraces the hard truths most would choose to ignore. Cunningham explores doubt and uncertainty throughout the record with nuance and care.

“I think that just through experience, and sometimes this just has to be earned — I feel a little bit more assured in who I am as an artist and in what I have to say and to offer,” Cunningham told Atwood Magazine in a recent interview. “Again, that just comes with experience and time, and learning how to really follow what it is that interests you. It’s so easy to surround yourself with so many voices, and people telling you how you should sound and what you should be, and now I feel like I’m far more independent than I was during the making of Who Are You Now. But I wouldn’t change it at all, that experience was so amazing, and got me to 2022.”

The Los Angeles singer and songwriter will celebrate release day by kicking off her extensive Revealer tour, beginning September 9 at New York’s Rooftop at Pier 17. The stretch of shows will extend through December 9 with Cunningham making stops in Louisville, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, London, Stockholm, Amsterdam, and more. Ticket information can be found on the official Madison Cunningham website.

Stream or purchase Revealer.