Madness Announce UK, Ireland Dates For Summer 2023

Madness - Photo: Ollie Millington/WireImage

Madness have announced tour dates in the UK and Ireland, which will take place next summer.

The group are due to play two of the UK’s annual ‘Forest Live’ gigs at Cannock Chase Forest on June 8, and Cheshire’s Delamere Forest on June 15.

Elsewhere, they’ve got dates at Piece Hall in Halifax, Middlesbrough’s Albert Park, Limerick’s King John’s Castle, Swansea’s Singleton Park, and Dublin’s Trinity College.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday, (November 18) with tickets for the Middlesbrough and Swansea following the same day at 10am. You can see the full list of dates below.

Last month, it was announced that Madness would be playing as part of a special charity gig in London celebrating the 90th birthday of iconic artist Peter Blake, which has been curated by Paul Weller.

The show will also feature Noel Gallagher, The Who‘s Roger Daltrey, Baxter Dury and Chrissie Hynde alongside Weller himself. It will take place at the Royal Festival Hall in London on December 2.

Earlier this year, Weller teamed up with Suggs from Madness for a new collaborative single called “Ooh Do U Fink U R.”

The stomping ’60s R&B-inspired number delves into Suggs and Weller’s upbringing in Britain’s ’70s comprehensive school system in London and Woking respectively.

Elsewhere in Paul Weller news, the singer-songwriter’s B-sides and rarities album Will Of The People, was released on October 28.

Handpicked by Paul himself, Will of The People is a carefully curated collection of 31 tracks from Weller’s extensive cornucopia of tunes that never quite made it to one of his 9 studio albums since 2002. Here is a collection which reminds us that there has always been a parallel narrative to the main recorded output of Paul’s albums and singles. The B-Side, and the remix, is a space in which to explore, experiment, or to flex a different set of artistic muscles.

Madness play the following UK and Ireland dates in summer 2023:

June 8 – Cannock Chase Forest, Rugeley

June 9 – Albert Park, Middlesborough

June 15 – Delamere Forest, Cheshire

June 16 – Piece Hall, Halifax

June 30 – King Johns Castle, Limerick

July 1 – Trinity College, Dublin

July 21 – Singleton Park, Swansea.

