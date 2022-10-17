Paul Weller, Madness And More To Play Concert For Peter Blake’s 90th Birthday

Paul Weller - Photo: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Paul Weller has curated a special charity gig in London celebrating the 90th birthday of iconic artist Peter Blake.

Blake, most famous for designing the iconic cover art to The Beatles‘ 1967 album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, celebrated his landmark birthday this June, and will be honored at the December event.

Shop the best of Paul Weller’s discography on vinyl and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curated by Weller, the show will feature Noel Gallagher, Madness, The Who‘s Roger Daltrey, Baxter Dury and Chrissie Hynde alongside Weller himself. It will take place at the Royal Festival Hall in London on December 2.

Weller said in a statement: “We’re coming to celebrate this brilliant artist who has given us all so much for over 70 years! Thank you Peter!”

Proceeds from the show will be split between the All proceeds from the event will be split between the Teenage Cancer Trust and the Graeae Theatre Company.

Graeae’s artistic director, Jenny Sealey MBE, said: “Peter Blake is a legendary part of Graeae as a patron, an artist and the kindest person ever. He has twinkly eyes but stands for no nonsense, ever the radical maverick we hold close to our hearts. Happy Birthday Peter and so much love from your Graeae family.”

Tickets for the event on general sale from 9am BST on Friday, October 21.

Back in 2014, Blake created a mural at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall in the style of the Sgt. Pepper’s cover, creating a montage of more than 400 stars who have performed at the venue venue from its opening in 1871 to the time of its creation. Included are and features music legends such as Noel Gallagher, David Bowie and Jimi Hendrix alongside Morrissey, Adele, One Direction and Iggy Pop.

Elsewhere in Paul Weller news, the singer-songwriter has announced the October 28 release of his eagerly-awaited forthcoming B-sides and rarities album Will Of The People.

Handpicked by Paul himself, Will of The People is a carefully curated collection of 31 tracks from Weller’s extensive cornucopia of tunes that never quite made it to one of his 9 studio albums since 2002. Here is a collection which reminds us that there has always been a parallel narrative to the main recorded output of Paul’s albums and singles. The B-Side, and the remix, is a space in which to explore, experiment, or to flex a different set of artistic muscles.

Pre-order Will Of The People.