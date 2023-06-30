Mae Muller Finds Power In Independence On ‘Me, Myself & I’

Mae Muller – Photo: Courtesy of EMI Records

Mae Muller has shared “Me, Myself & I,” an empowering new single that pays tribute to finding your independence.

The unapologetic anthem was written as a way of working through her feelings about turning to others for validation. Produced by NEIKED, the track opens with lyrics in the British pop star’s signature tongue-in-cheek style as she playfully reels off a string of failed relationships while celebrating her newfound independence.

“‘Me, Myself & I’ came so naturally because it was exactly how I was feeling,” Muller said in a press release. “I became self-aware enough to realize that I’d always had a problem with needing male validation and thinking about how I was being perceived by men.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had to ask myself, ‘Who am I even doing this for?’ I got so sick of caring about other people’s opinions: I went celibate for ten months, and I focused on more important things. Going through that process showed me how happy I can be on my own.”

Me, Myself & I

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Muller has also announced details of a new UK and Ireland headline tour, which will kick off on November 20 in Glasgow. After stops in Manchester, London, Birmingham, and Leeds, it will wrap up a week later in Dublin. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

“Me, Myself & I” will appear on the rising star’s debut album, Sorry I’m Late, which will be released on September 15. “I can’t wait for the fans that have stuck by me from the beginning to hear the record, and for those that have been so supportive on my Eurovision journey to hear more music,” she said when announcing the record.

“I’m really showing a different side of myself on this album: a vulnerable one, one that I haven’t spoken about before. I can be strong, sassy, and confident, and I can also be sad and have my low moments, but I’m still me… it’s just as empowering to show both sides.”

Muller represented the UK at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with “I Wrote A Song,” which has since become a Top 10 single in the UK. That track followed the release of the late 2022 single “I Just Came To Dance,” which served as a gorgeous piece of pop escapism, and the platinum-certified smash hit “Better Days.”

Buy or stream “Me, Myself & I.” View Mae Muller’s tour itinerary below.

Nov 20 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 (TV Studio)

Nov 21 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

Nov 23 – London, UK – Roundhouse

Nov 24 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

Nov 25 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Beckett Student’s Union

Nov 27 – Dublin, IE – Academy