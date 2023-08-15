Mark Knopfler Writes Foreword For J.J. Cale’s ‘Tulsa Sound’ Box

J.J. Cale 'Tulsa Sound' packshot - Courtesy: UMG

The first eight albums in the career of the ever-influential J.J. Cale are to be presented in a limited edition vinyl boxed set with a foreword by one of his greatest admirers, Mark Knopfler.

Tulsa Sound will be released on October 6 and features many of the best-loved songs by this unique troubadour, including “Cocaine,” “Travelin’ Light,” “Call Me The Breeze,” and “After Midnight.” The eight original LPs will be accompanied by a nine disc, The Early Years, which gathers together his pre-breakthrough singles of the 1960s. The other albums in the set span the years 1971 to 1983, and each is pressed on a different color 180 gram vinyl disc, all remastered at Abbey Road Studios.

After Midnight

The set is accompanied by a 40-page hardback book featuring rare and unseen images, essays, memorabilia, and Knopfler’s foreword. “J.J. Cale kept me falling in love with guitar, kept me wanting to play the instrument,” says the British guitar hero and singer-songwriter. “But most important for me, I think, is the songwriter in him, the deep well of creativity that has given us so many bewitching songs to treasure.”

Travelin' Light

Other greats to sing Cale’s praises include Eric Clapton, who called him “One of the most important artists in the history of rock, quietly representing the greatest asset his country has ever had…he has been an incredible inspiration to me. His records are really minimal, light, it’s all about finesse. It’s almost like he’s whispering in your ear but you hear everything single word. I don’t know how he does it. It’s such a cunning technique.”

Neil Young observed: “Of all the players I ever heard, it’s gotta be Hendrix and J.J. Cale who are the best electric guitar players,” while Tom Petty added: “One of our favorite songwriters is a man named JJ Cale. He’s a fantastic writer.”

The full tracklist is:

Naturally – Side A

Call Me The Breeze

Call The Doctor

Don’t Go To Strangers

Woman I Love

Magnolia

Clyde

Naturally – Side B

Crazy Mama

Nowhere To Run

After Midnight

River Runs Deep

Bringing It Back

Crying Eyes

Really – Side A

Lies

Everything Will Be Alright

I’ll Kiss The World Goodbye

Changes

Right Down Here

If You’re Ever In Oklahoma

Really – Side B

Ridin’ Home

Going Down

Soulin’

Playing In The Street

Mo Jo

Louisiana Women

Okie – Side A

Crying

I’ll Be There (If You Ever Want Me)

Starbound

Rock And Roll Records

The Old Man And Me

Everlovin’ Woman

Okie – Side B

Cajun Moon

I’d Like To Love You Baby

Anyway The Wind Blows

Precious Memories

Okie

I Got The Same Old Blues

Troubadour – Side A

Hey Baby

Travelin’ Light

You Got Something

Ride Me High

Hold On

Cocaine

Troubadour – Side B

I’m A Gypsy Man

The Woman That Got Away

Super Blue

Let Me Do It To You

Cherry

You Got Me On So Bad

5 – Side A

Thirteen Days

Boilin’ Pot

I’ll Make Love To You Anytime

Don’t Cry Sister

Too Much For Me

Sensitive Kind

5 – Side B

Friday

Lou-Easy-Ann

Let’s Go To Tahiti

Katy Kool Lady

Fate Of A Fool

Mona

Shades – Side A

Carry On

Deep Dark Dungeon

Wish I Had Not Said That

Pack My Jack

If You Leave Her

Shades – Side B

Mama Don’t

Runaround

What Do You Expect

Love Has Been Gone

Cloudy Day

Grasshopper – Side A

City Girls

Devil In Disguise

One Step Ahead Of The Blues

You Keep Me Hangin’ On

Downtown L.A.

Can’t Live Here

Grasshopper

Grasshopper – Side B

Drifters Wife

Don’t Wait

A Thing Going On

Nobody But You

Mississippi River

Does Your Mama Like To Reggae

Dr. Jive

#8 – Side A

Money Talks

Losers

Hard Times

Reality

Takin’ Care Of Business

#8 – Side B

People Lie

Unemployment

Trouble In The City

Teardrops In My Tequila

Livin’ Here Too

The Early Years – Side A

Dick Tracy

It’s A Go-Go Place

Outside Looking In

The Early Years – Side B

In Our Time

After Midnight

Slow Motion