Maya Delilah Shares ‘Harvest Moon’ Cover From Blue Note’s ‘Re:imagined II’

Singer and guitarist Maya Delilah has released a cover of “Harvest Moon,” which is latest single from the forthcoming Blue Note release Re:imagined II.

Delilah’s version of the Neil Young song was recorded by Cassandra Wilson on her acclaimed 1995 Blue Note album New Moon Daughter. Delilah, a London-based graduate of the prestigious BRIT School, joins a diverse cast of artists on Blue Note Re:imagined II that also includes Yazz Ahmed, Conor Albert, Parthenope, Swindle, Nubiyan Twist, Ego Ella May, Oscar Jerome & Oscar #Worldpeace, Daniel Casimir, Theon Cross, Kay Young, Venna & Marco, Reuben James, Binker Golding, Cherise, and Franc Moody.

Blue Note Re:imagined returns on September 30 with a brand new collection featuring fresh takes on music from the Blue Note Records vaults recorded by an exciting line-up of the UK jazz, soul, and R&B scene’s rising stars. Following the widespread international success of the first volume in 2020, Blue Note Re:imagined II once again infuses the spirit of the new UK jazz generation into the legendary label’s iconic catalog, balancing the genre’s tradition with its future and reflecting the melting pot of talent and diversity within the current scene.

The album presents new interpretations of classic Blue Note tracks by Donald Byrd, Chick Corea, Grant Green, Chico Hamilton, Bobbi Humphrey, Norah Jones, Joe Lovano, Thelonious Monk, Marlena Shaw, and Wayne Shorter. Stream the Blue Note Re:imagined playlist featuring the originals and the re:imaginations.

“For more than eight decades the artists of Blue Note Records have continually pushed the envelope of contemporary music,” said Blue Note President Don Was. “Blue Note Re:imagined II once again honors that legacy by letting the UK’s most creative young artists reinvent the treasures of the Blue Note catalog through their own lens.”

Nubiyan Twist recently released a cover of Donald Byrd’s “Through The Noise (Chant 2),” saying, “We liked the idea of taking a track that might not be an obvious choice and when approaching our arrangement of Donald Byrd’s ‘Chant.’”

Pre-order Blue Note Re:Imagined II.