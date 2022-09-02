Renowned British Fashion Designer Paul Smith Collaborates With Blue Note

Paul Smith's design for the vinyl edition of 'Blue Note: Re:Imagined II' - artwork courtesy of Blue Note/Joe Baxter PR

Internationally renowned British fashion designer Paul Smith has collaborated with Blue Note Records for the forthcoming second instalment of the Blue Note Re:imagined project.

Smith, who became a fan following the release of the first volume in 2020 and subsequently used the music as a source of inspiration whilst designing his autumn/winter collection, has designed the artwork for a limited vinyl edition which will be available on September 30, 2022.

Providing fresh takes on music from the illustrious Blue Note vaults, the Re:imagined series bridges the label’s past and future, shining a light on the UK jazz, soul and R&B scene’s most exciting artists. Over the years, Blue Note’s iconography has become as distinctive, individual and essential as its music and the Re:imagined series continues this trend with a series of striking covers.

Paul Smith says: “I’m a BIG fan of Blue Note Re:imagined II. I’ve always loved Blue Note and this album doesn’t disappoint!”

The latest track from the album to be released is by guitarist and singer Oscar Jerome and rapper Oscar #Worldpeace who have reimagined “(Why You So) Green With Envy”, which originally appeared on US guitarist Grant Green’s Green Street (1961).

[Why You So] Green With Envy

Oscar Jerome: “What I love about Grant Green is you can tell that the main focus behind his art is to make people feel something, he’s not caught up in overcomplicating things and I’ve learnt a lot from that approach. Green always drew from the different influences of the day so I knew it was important to do that on this track, there is reference to older jazz sounds as well as grunge and more modern West African production.

“It was a real honor to get one of my favourite rappers Oscar #Worldpeace involved and to explore the theme of jealousy that is referenced in the title. We are talking about how competition and jealousy is a natural reaction when we are living in such a harsh capitalist environment but at the end of the day power comes from collective support.”

Pre-order The Blue Note Re:imagined album and the limited edition Paul Smith-designed vinyl edition.

Blue Note Re:imagined II – Tracklisting:

Yazz Ahmed “It” – From Chick Corea Is (1969)

Conor Albert “You Make Me Feel So Good”- From Bobbi Humphrey Fancy Dancer (1975)

Parthenope “Don’t Know Why” – From Norah Jones Come Away With Me (2002)

Swindle “Miss Kane” – From Donald Byrd Street Lady (1973)

Nubiyan Twist “Through The Noise (Chant No.2)” – From Donald Byrd A New Perspective (1963)

Ego Ella May “The Morning Side Of Love” – From Chico Hamilton Pereginations (1975)

Oscar Jerome & Oscar #Worldpeace “(Why You So) Green With Envy” – From Grant Green Green Street (1961)

Daniel Casimir ft. Ria Moran “Lost” – From Wayne Shorter The Soothsayer (1965)

Theon Cross “Epistrophy” – From Thelonious Monk Genius Of Modern Music, Vol.1 (1948)

Maya Delilah “Harvest Moon” – From Cassandra Wilson New Moon Daughter (1995)

Kay Young “Feel Like Making Love” – From Marlena Shaw Who is this Bitch, Anyway? (1974)

Venna & Marco Bernardis “Where Are We Going” – From Donald Byrd Black Byrd (1972)

Reuben James “Infant Eyes” – From Wayne Shorter Speak No Evil (1964)

Binker Golding “Fort Worth” – From Joe Lovano From The Soul (1991)

Cherise “Sunrise” – From Norah Jones Feels Like Home (2004)

Franc Moody “Cristo Redentor”– From Donald Byrd A New Perspective (1963)