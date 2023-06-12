Metallica Donates £40,000 To UK Homeless Charity

Metallica - Photo: Paul Bergen//AFP via Getty Images

In addition to playing two headline sets at the 2023 Download Festival, Metallica has made a £40,000 donation to a charity that supports homeless people in the nearby town of Leicester.

During the run-up to the festival, Metallica reached out to Leicester-based Help the Homeless to offer support from its All Within My Hands Foundation – a charitable organization that supports “workforce education, the fight against hunger, disaster relief and other critical local services.”

In a statement, All Within My Hands said the donation would help “those most at risk” and Help the Homeless said the money would provide a lifeline to some of the most vulnerable people in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Help the Homeless founder Arif Voraji told the BBC: “I started following their foundation on social media a couple of years ago and flagging our work but that was it.

“Then I got an email from them which said they were playing at Download, just down the road at Castle Donington, and they wanted to support local charities. It was amazing and I was a bit stunned. It’s come at the perfect time as things were looking patchy.

Voraji added: “We’ve seen a massive drop in donations from the public and donations from corporations, but at the same time, we’ve seen an increase in demand. We’ve seen a 100% increase in demand for our food bank and our other food services and it’s not just individuals coming to us, it’s families too.

“This money is a lifeline for really vulnerable people. It will help us to keep doing what we’re doing and help not only homeless people but others who are struggling, people in recovery, people who have just moved into new accommodation.”

All Within My Hands posted on social media saying: “This grant will help Help the Homeless in its goal to provide relief from homelessness by gaining insight from those most at risk, and by working in complement with other service-providing organizations, all while fostering a platform for empowerment and independence for those in need.”

Last year, Metallica and its All Within My Hands foundation ended 2022 on a deafening high note, as its third ‘Helping Hands Concert & Auction’ raised approximately $3,000,000 — all of which went directly to All Within My Hands’ efforts supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, disaster relief and other critical local services.

Taking place December 16, 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the ‘Helping Hands’ benefit event was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and streamed live on Paramount+. Leaders from six non-profit organizations took the stage between sets from Greta Van Fleet, a guest appearance from St. Vincent, and the hosts of the evening, Metallica, who were introduced by none other than Robert Downey Jr.

Listen to the best of Metallica on Apple Music and Spotify.