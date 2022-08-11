Metallica, Jonas Brothers & More Confirmed For Global Citizen 2022

Metallica - Photo: Gary Miller/Film Magic

Metallica and Jonas Brothers are among the star names confirmed to perform at Global Citizen 2022.

The 10th anniversary instalment of the annual event is due to take place across two cities on September 24, bringing together “artists, leaders, change makers, and Global Citizens from all around the world […] to take action and lead change”.

One leg will be held in Central Park in New York City, with that line-up featuring Metallica, Mariah Carey, Rosalía, Måneskin, Jonas Brothers and Charlie Puth.

The second festival, meanwhile, is being staged at Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana. Performers for that event include Usher, Stormzy, H.E.R. and SZA.

Global Citizen 2022 will air on ABC, FX, Hulu, iHeartRadio, YouTube, Twitter, TimesLive and other platforms.

Fans can “earn” free tickets to attend in person by registering to be a Global Citizen or downloading the Global Citizen app.

The event’s official website encourages supporters of the cause to, “take actions such as signing petitions, participating in challenges, sharing messages on social media, writing letters to politicians, taking action in your community and much more. With every action you take, you’ll earn points that you can redeem for Rewards, such as digital content and experiences, beauty products, merchandise, tickets, and more.”

Participants are able to use those points to enter one of the Global Citizen Festival prize draws. Winners will then be notified via email on 23 August and 6, 13 and 20 September.

The festival has called on world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly ahead of the G20 and COP27 to “invest $600 million into the future of women and girls, close the annual $10 billion climate financing shortfall, deliver $500 million to help African farmers respond to the global food crisis, and provide urgent relief from crushing debts to end extreme poverty now.”