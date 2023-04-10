Metallica Announces Inaugural Marching Band Competition

Metallica - Photo: Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

On the week of the release of its eagerly awaited 12th album, 72 Seasons, Metallica has announced the Metallica Marching Band Competition: a national challenge to marching bands of all levels to craft their most exciting, unique, and impressive performances of some of the band’s most beloved songs.

Marching bands entering the competition at metallicamarchingband.com will have access to a library of marching band charts, provided by Hal Leonard via sheetmusicdirect.com, for Metallica songs including:

“Creeping Death”

“Enter Sandman”

“Fade To Black”

“For Whom The Bell Tolls”

“Fuel”

“Hit The Lights”

“Lux Æterna”

“Master of Puppets”

“One”

“Sad But True”

“Seek & Destroy”

“The Unforgiven”

“Wherever I May Roam”

Metallica Marching Band Competition: For Whom the Band Tolls!

Bands will compete in the five categories listed below. High School and Collegiate winners will be narrowed down to five finalists by professional judges. Metallica will select the final prize winners in each category. Fan Favorite winners will be chosen by popular vote.

1. Collegiate: Division 1 – $75,000 in prizing

2. Collegiate: Division 2, 3 – $40,000 in prizing

3. High School – $15,000 in prizing

4. Fan Favorite: Collegiate (across all divisions) – $10,000 in prizing

5. Fan Favorite: High School – $10,000 in prizing

The victors in each category will win musical instruments and equipment for their school programs at the values listed above, furnished by Metallica and sponsors including Tama, KHS America, Zildjian, D’Addario, and Gator, in partnership with Sweetwater.

Video submissions for the Metallica Marching Band Competition are due by November 16, 2023, with voting beginning on November 17, 2023. Winners will be selected on December 1, 2023.

Earlier today, it was announced that Metallica will celebrate the release of its new album, 72 Seasons, by performing four nights in a row on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who announced last year that he would continue his run as host through the show’s 23rd season, Jimmy Kimmel Live! has the distinction of being the longest-running late night program still on the air.

“In a first for the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, it’s ‘Metallica Week,’ as we will be the musical guest each night, beginning on Monday, April 10, through Thursday, April 13,” Metallica wrote in a message on social media. “We’ll be playing live for all four shows, and you’ll also catch us on the couch, chatting with Jimmy one night. Keep your eyes peeled for other sightings during the broadcast, as we really don’t know what else Jimmy will get us involved in!”

Visit the Metallica Marching Band official website for more information.