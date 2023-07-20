Metallica Invites ‘Super Fans’ To Appear In New Documentary

Metallica - Photo: Paul Bergen/Redferns

Metallica is calling on its biggest super fans to appear in an upcoming documentary.

The band sent out the invitation via an advert posted on various places online from Mercury Studios, a part of Universal Music Group who were involved in Metallica’s S&M2 concert film release in 2020.

The advert reads: ‘Has Metallica impacted the course of your life? Have you done wild things to see the band live? Metallica are looking for their strongest family members! We want your story.’ The accompanying QR code takes fans to a Metallica email address at Mercury Studios, while there is also an online form asking Metallica aficionados a series of questions about their unwavering fandom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Questions super fans need to answer include: ‘Why do you feel that you’re different from other Metallica fans?’ and ‘If there was a movie based on your life, what Metallica song or songs would be on the soundtrack and why?’

Casting director Darren C Moore has also revealed more about the project, writing on the Reality TV Casting Calls Facebook page: “Is Metallica your favourite band? Are you a high profile attorney who has been following Metallica since middle school? Did you devote a whole room of your house to Metallica? Do you owe a significant life accomplishment to their music?

“I’m looking for big personalities, unique characters and unexpected stories from Metallica fans who consider Metallica to be their favourite band, real “5th Member” types. All stories and walks of life are welcome and encouraged to reach out. This is being produced by Metallica and Mercury Studios, Powered by Universal Music Group.”

Last week, Metallica and Trafalgar Releasing shared a brand-new event trailer for the upcoming Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX – A Two Night Event, featuring footage captured throughout the band’s European tour stops this summer.

Presented in cinemas worldwide, this global theatrical event brings Metallica’s M72 World Tour live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, to the big screen live in cinemas in the U.S., Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Venezuela on Friday, August 18 and Sunday, August 20 at 9:15 p.m. EDT / 6:15 PM PDT with encore showings on August 19 (Friday’s concert) and August 21 (Sunday’s concert) at 9:00 p.m. EDT / 6:00 p.m. PDT.

Listen to the best of Metallica on Apple Music and Spotify.