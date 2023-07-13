Metallica Unveil Trailer For ‘M72 World Tour Live From Arlington’

Metallica - Photo: Tim Saccenti (Courtesy of Nasty Little Man PR)

Metallica and Trafalgar Releasing have revealed a brand-new event trailer for the upcoming Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX – A Two Night Event, featuring footage captured throughout the band’s European tour stops this summer.

Presented in cinemas worldwide, this global theatrical event brings Metallica’s M72 World Tour live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, to the big screen live in cinemas in the U.S., Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Venezuela on Friday, August 18 and Sunday, August 20 at 9:15 p.m. EDT / 6:15 PM PDT with encore showings on August 19 (Friday’s concert) and August 21 (Sunday’s concert) at 9:00 p.m. EDT / 6:00 p.m. PDT.

Metallica: M72 World Tour Live from Texas (Worldwide Cinema Event) (Full Trailer)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Movie audiences in all other exhibiting countries, including throughout Europe, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Oceania, will view the concerts on August 19 (Friday’s concert) and August 21 (Sunday’s concert) as best suited for local time zones.

ADVERTISEMENT

The worldwide cinematic event presents Metallica fans with a unique opportunity to experience – or relive – the band’s acclaimed M72 World Tour. A special event t-shirt created by the band to mark the occasion is available now.

Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX – A Two Night Event will see the band playing two nights with two completely different setlists, with songs from across the group’s 40+ year career, ranging from 1983’s debut Kill ‘Em All to 2023’s new release 72 Seasons. You won’t see the same song twice for a total of over 30 songs across both nights.

The M72 tour features a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage so that fans will have a complete 360 view of the show. With a state-of-the-art multi-camera set up, you will feel like you’re right in the middle of the action, no matter where you are in the world.

Visit Metallica’s official M72 website for more information.