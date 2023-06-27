Metallica Announces ‘Takeover’ Events During ‘M72’ North American Tour

Metallica - Photo: Paul Bergen/Redferns

Metallica has announced a series “takeover” events during the 2023 North American leg of the band’s “M72” world tour.

As part of two-night stands in cities around the U.S. and Canada between August and November, the “takeover” events will involve film fests, pop-up stores, Ross Halfin book signings, All Within My Hands-sponsored opportunities to give to charity, as well as live music by Bastardane (the band featuring drummer Castor Hetfield, son of Metallica’s James Hetfield) and Ottto (the three-piece band featuring Tye Trujillo, the son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo), along with tribute bands Damage Inc., Motorbreath and Sandman.

Metallica said in a statement: “We’re just a little over a month away from the North American kick-off of the M72 tour in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Friday, August 4! And you know that when we’re in town for more than a day, we’ve gotta make a weekend out of it, so we’ve got details for you on many of the takeover activities as the tour travels across the country this summer and fall.

“On each Saturday between the two ‘No Repeat’ weekend shows, there will be film fests, pop-up stores, Ross Halfin book signings, AWMH-sponsored opportunities to give back, and so much more. And let’s not forget live music! The lineup making its way through North America with us includes some familiar faces: Ottto and Bastardane, along with tribute bands Damage Inc., Motorbreath, and Sandman. Plus, a few more acts will join the fun in individual cities.

Tickets for most of the live shows and film fests go on sale this Friday, June 30, at 10 AM local time, with pre-sales for Fifth Members starting tomorrow, June 27, at 10 AM local time. Visit the band’s official website for information about all the individual “takeover” events.

Metallica’s “M72” world tour, which launched in late April in Amsterdam, sees the band playing two nights in every city it visits — with each “No Repeat Weekend” featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups. The “M72” tour features a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage, as well as the “I Disappear” full-tour pass and the debut of discounted tickets for fans under 16 years of age.

Discussing what fans can expect from the “M72” world tour, James Hetfield told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, “We’re the four biggest fans of Metallica in the world sitting right here. We want it to be the best for us selfishly, but also for the people who support us and the family, as we call them, come here and shake off the Covid or whatever they got going on in their lives to come here. As you look out here, you see this is designed around the audience to get audience in the middle, on the sides and everywhere. They’re a huge part of our show.”

