Metro Boomin Shares Cinematic Video For ‘Calling’ Ft. Swae Lee, NAV And More

Metro Boomin has shared the official music video for “Calling” (feat. Swae Lee, NAV, & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie).

“Calling” stands out as a fan-favorite from the boldest and biggest soundtrack album of the year, Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Soundtrack from and Inspired by the Motion Picture—which he Executive Produced. You can watch the song’s cinematic visual below.

Directed by Hidji Films, the visual integrates eye-catching animation and live-action footage of these four hip-hop titans. “Calling” notably unites a quartet of styles and regions with Swae Lee from Inglewood on the West Coast, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie from Highbridge on the East Coast, NAV from up north in Toronto, and Metro Boomin from St. Louis. Powered by their collective energy, the clip moves at a frenetic and furious pace, even incorporating animated characters from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse such as Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy. At the same time, Swae Lee gets in on the action, hanging upside down like Spidey in one scene.

Metro Boomin, NAV, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Swae Lee - Calling (Official Video)

Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now available on digital, 4K UHD and Blu-Ray.

Metro Boomin recently added to the already star-studded release with the deluxe version of Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Soundtrack from and Inspired by the Motion Picture. New songs include tracks from Becky G, Big Boss Vette, Mora, Shenseea, Myke Towers, Omah Lay, Ayra, and Pop Money.

On the original soundtrack, Metro assembled a cast of musical superheroes including 2 Chainz, A$AP Rocky, Becky G, Coi Leray, Don Toliver, Future, James Blake, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Nas, Nav, Offset, Swae Lee, Wizkid and more.

Continuing a tradition of blockbuster soundtracks for the Spider-Verse, the record follows on the heels of 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack from & Inspired by the Motion Picture). It notably bowed at #2 on the Billboard 200 and reached double-platinum status as the year’s biggest soundtrack album and has gone on to exceed 10 BILLION streams and is now certified 2x platinum. In addition, the soundtrack spawned Post Malone’s “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” [with Swae Lee], which reached 18x-platinum status as “the most-certified single of all time.”

Buy or stream Stream Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Deluxe Edition) Soundtrack from and Inspired by the Motion Picture.