Statues Of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards Unveiled In Home Town Of Dartford

Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have been honored in their home town of Dartford in Kent with side-by-side bronze statues. The sculptures, named The Glimmer Twins after the popular nickname of the Rolling Stones duo, were commissioned by Dartford borough council and created by artist Amy Goodman. They were unveiled at One Bell Corner in the town yesterday (9).

Goodman, a fan of the band, said: “I could have gone for any time between their late teenage years to their late 70s. I was a nervous wreck. There was a lot of pressure because they are such icons.” Richards’ daughter Angela and granddaughter Ava both attended the unveiling.

Commenting on the design of the statues, which capture the bandmates and songwriters in stage action, Dartford Council leader Jeremy Kite said: “We could have had the old-fashioned standing upright statue, but this is Mick Jagger and Keith Richards we’re talking about, and they don’t stand still, so our statues don’t.

“In terms of culture and music, you do not get much more influential than the Rolling Stones,” he went on. “Their music has changed the face of popular music and these lads from Dartford are now two of the most recognizable and loved people in the world.”

Jagger and Richards first met when they both attended Wentworth Primary School, famously meeting again by chance in 1961 Richards met Jagger again by chance on the platform of Dartford railway station when Jagger was on his way to classes at the London School of Economics.

“Did we hit it off?” Richards wrote in his autobiography Life. “You get in a carriage with a guy that’s got Rockin’ at the Hops by Chuck Berry on Chess Records and The Best of Muddy Waters also under his arm, you are gonna hit it off.”

The Stones’ social media, reporting the news of the unveiling of the statues, mentions the fact that there are also several streets in Dartford that are named after Rolling Stones songs. These include “Little Red Walk,” “Angie Mews,” and “Ruby Tuesday Drive.” Dartford Council approved the names to acknowledge the song references in 2008.

