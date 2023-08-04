Midwxst Returns With New Single ‘Warning’

midwxst - Photo: Edgar Daniel

midwxst has announced the release date for his major label debut album, E3, out September 1 on Geffen Records. To celebrate the release, the artist has shared a new single entitled “Warning.”

A co-executive produced album by midwxst and Sophie Gray, the project tells the story of a character named E3, narrated by midwxst. The album illustrates his recent internal challenges, but also underscores profound growth and maturity. In addition to the release date and new single, midwxst has also shared the album tracklist and artwork.

Accompanied by an Ari Nissenbaum directed video, the lush and vibrant visuals are paired with energetically heartfelt lyrics. The track follows lead single “pretty girls” and a single from earlier this year “Tally” featuring South Florida MC Denzel Curry.

midwxst promises this to be his most immersive and conceptual experience yet. Having hunkered down in a studio in LA to ensure an organic writing process, midwxst’s latest project aims to provide listeners a path forward through relationships, identity formation, and the internet.

Enlisting industry veterans and session musicians to soundtrack what he describes as a “fairytale gone wrong,” midwxst notes, “I just want people to understand that I went through a lot of the s__t I am expressing on this album. And yeah I went through it, and yeah it hurt, but it made me grow and become who I am today. And I wouldn’t trade any of that pain or any of that loss for anything.” Compared to better luck next time, which is a brash breakup album through-and-through, E3 is an intricate painting of love in all its forms and evolutions.

The Indiana born artist’s steady stream of new music has been flowing since he emerged on the scene in 2020. Last year alone, midwxst released two EPs including BACK IN ACTION 3.0 EP, which includes the standout track “223’s” feat. BabyTron. He also released his EP better luck next time., along with the stand-alone singles “mad,” “slide den,” and “sidelines.”

Buy or stream “Warning.”