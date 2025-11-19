ADVERTISEMENT
MIKA Announces 2026 ‘Spinning Out Tour North America’

The run is set to begin on April 26 in Boston.

Published on

Photo: Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

MIKA has announced that he’ll be returning to the stage in 2026 for a North American Tour entitled “Spinning Out.” The run kicks off on April 29, 2026 in Boston, MA, before heading to cities like New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin, Dallas, and more. The tour will wrap up on May 16, 2026 at Mexico City’s Tecate Emblema.

Fans can get first access to tickets with MIKA’s Artist Presale beginning today, November 19 at 10AM local time. Local Presales begin today at 12PM local time, and a Spotify Presale will launch on Thursday, November 20 at 12PM local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 21 at 10AM local.

Click to load video

MIKA is no stranger to the road. In April of last year, the “Grace Kelly” singer completed the UK and Ireland leg of his “Apocalypse Calypso” Tour. The artist performed in Brighton, Wolverhampton, Manchester, Dublin and London, where he headlined the Eventim Apollo. The run followed an extensive tour of mainland Europe, which began in Bordeaux and wrapped up in Berlin.

In other MIKA news, he delighted fans with a Halloween treat, releasing his latest single, “Modern Times,” on the holiday. The song was released alongside a music video that pays homage to the Charlie Chaplin film from which the track takes its name. MIKA describes the energetic dance cut as “a cathedral-like cry, for faith and spirit, resisting the grind and weight of life and the passing of time.” Over grinding synthesizers, twinkling keys, and shuffling drums, MIKA sings: “Run, run, run, run faster than the fading sun/ If you keep on running out of bed just before our love’s begun/ We can’t find the reason for this life/ Hyperlove and living, just a part of modern times.”

“Modern Times” follows some other unexpected endeavors from MIKA, including co-hosting Italy’s David Di Donatello Awards and mentoring on La Voz Spain, La Voix France, X Factor Italy, and the UK’s The Piano.

Shop Mika’s music on vinyl or CD now.

